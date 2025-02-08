Promising Financial Stocks To Watch Today – February 07th

Uber Technologies, BILL, Cloudflare, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Expedia Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Coinbase Global are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are investments in companies within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks represent ownership in these companies and can be influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory changes. Investors often turn to financial stocks for potential growth, dividend income, or diversification in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. 41,336,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,860,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07.

BILL (BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

NYSE BILL traded down $31.99 on Friday, reaching $64.37. 18,481,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -194.80, a P/E/G ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $25.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.34 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $166.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 20,219,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,338,535. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $29.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.81. 5,487,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,672,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,684,984. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,731. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.83. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $349.75.

