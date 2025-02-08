The Mexico Fund, Inc. Files 8-K with SEC – Monthly Summary Report Revealed

The Mexico Fund, Inc. recently submitted a Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 31, 2025. The document provides insights into the Fund’s operations and financial status for the specified period.

As described in the filing, The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company that focuses on long-term capital appreciation through investments in primarily Mexican equity securities listed on the Mexican Stock Exchanges. The company’s shares are actively traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MXF.”

Additionally, The Mexico Fund’s Board of Directors has approved quarterly distributions of $0.22 per share under the Managed Distribution Plan (MDP). The Fund issues notices to stockholders and press releases with detailed information regarding these distributions and other related matters. The Board reserves the right to adjust or terminate the MDP without prior notice.

Key highlights from the January 2025 Monthly Summary Report attached to the filing include:

– Total Net Assets amounting to $251.49 million

– NAV per share at $17.24

– Closing price of $13.51

– Expense Ratio reported at 1.35%

– Top Ten Holdings representing 66.08% of Net Assets

– Financial performance figures over various timeframes

The Fund’s performance figures have been disclosed, emphasizing that past performance does not guarantee future results. The report also provides a snapshot of global equity market performance and specific policy actions affecting the Fund’s investments, such as the imposition of tariffs by the U.S. Government. The document further outlines key economic indicators from Mexico, including GDP growth and public sector requirements for 2024 and projections for 2025.

Investors are encouraged to review the detailed information provided in the attachment to the SEC filing. The presented data has been sourced and compiled by The Mexico Fund, Inc. and its Adviser, Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It’s important for investors to assess their investment goals, risk tolerance, and carefully consider all disclosed risks before making any investment decisions.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

