Allarity Therapeutics Expands Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Stenoparib in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

On February 6, 2025, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) made a significant announcement regarding the expansion of its phase 2 clinical trial. The purpose of this expansion is to accelerate the development of stenoparib in treating advanced ovarian cancer. The company issued a press release on the same day, revealing this strategic move.

The press release, filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K, highlights the Company’s efforts to enhance its clinical trial activities. By integrating stenoparib into the trial for advanced ovarian cancer, Allarity Therapeutics aims to address critical medical needs in the field of oncology.

Additionally, as part of the 8-K filing, the company included financial information and exhibits. Particularly, Exhibit 99.1 featured the Press Release dated February 6, 2025, providing an in-depth overview of the company’s initiative in advancing the phase 2 clinical trial.

This development sheds light on Allarity Therapeutics’ commitment to advancing innovative treatment options for cancer patients and its dedication to advancing the clinical development of stenoparib in the oncology space.

Investors and stakeholders of Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLR) are encouraged to review the full details of the press release and related disclosures for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s strategic direction in the fight against advanced ovarian cancer.

