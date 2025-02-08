Opinicus Capital Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.55 and a 200-day moving average of $535.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

