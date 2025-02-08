Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 965 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.