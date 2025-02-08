Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.34 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.34 ($0.08), with a volume of 42886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

Volta Finance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a €0.15 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

