Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $695,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

