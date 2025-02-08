Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 542.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,318 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

