Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after buying an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after buying an additional 386,294 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 171,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $111.31 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.26.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

