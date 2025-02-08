Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Genpact alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Trading Up 11.3 %

NYSE G opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.