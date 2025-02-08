Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 120,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $45,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AZN opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

