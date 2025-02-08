Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 25,560 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 416.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

