JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $44.39 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $881.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.