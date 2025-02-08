Apollon Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,796,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.