Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Zacks reports. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.720 EPS.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

