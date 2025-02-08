BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 9,129 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of TOL opened at $124.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

