iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Reduced by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $293.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.68 and a 1 year high of $299.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.33.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.