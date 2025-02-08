Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $825,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 962.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.