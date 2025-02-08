Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 33,828.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $525.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

