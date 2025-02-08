BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 132,456 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1,012.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,456 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 381,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

