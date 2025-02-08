Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,902,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 17,352,523 shares.The stock last traded at $7.93 and had previously closed at $7.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,173.46. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $87,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,985,103.32. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.