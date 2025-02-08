Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $104.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

