Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Decreased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 4.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 23.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,887.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,947.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,457.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

