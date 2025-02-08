Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.19 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

