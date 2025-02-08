Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Trading Up 8.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.43. 287,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 204,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mural Oncology

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mural Oncology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mural Oncology by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mural Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.