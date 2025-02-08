Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Pinterest updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,491.84. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

