Tenon Financial LLC Purchases 18,162 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Tenon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

BSCP stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

