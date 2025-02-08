Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Purchased by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 148.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

