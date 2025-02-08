Webster Financial Co. (WBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,591.50. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $474,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,760.92. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $903,085. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

