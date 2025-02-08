Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,583 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,377,000 after buying an additional 830,713 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 647.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 730,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 597,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

