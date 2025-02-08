5,071 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Bought by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,451,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

