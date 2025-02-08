SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.9 %

SJW Group stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SJW Group from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

