Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.