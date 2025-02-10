16,112 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 191,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 72,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.33 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

