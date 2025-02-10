Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Diageo by 88,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 32.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DEO opened at $110.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $110.18 and a 1-year high of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.