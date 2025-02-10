Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $42,896,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $249,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,043.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $961.27 and a 200-day moving average of $914.43. The firm has a market cap of $463.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,063.00.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

