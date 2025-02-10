Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,409,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $571.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $5,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,960,669.92. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,231,699. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

