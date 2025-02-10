RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 33,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.20 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $112.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

