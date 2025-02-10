Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.