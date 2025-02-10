Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 141,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 51,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $164.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

