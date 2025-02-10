Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

