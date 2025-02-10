Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $622,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 99,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

