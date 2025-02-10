Choreo LLC Has $934,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

