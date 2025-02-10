Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,687 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $128.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average of $120.28. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

