Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT at $1,021.70

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,021.70.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,870 shares of company stock worth $285,287,314. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,013.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $917.36 and its 200 day moving average is $791.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,027.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

