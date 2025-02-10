Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Takes $4.37 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $552.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $450.99 and a 1-year high of $561.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

