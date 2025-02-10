Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Target were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $131.29 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

