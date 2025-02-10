Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $166.95 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $169.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

