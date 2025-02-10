Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $86.81 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

