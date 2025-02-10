Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,013 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 402,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,335,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 561,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3129 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

